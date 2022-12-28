January 6 Committee Withdraws Donald Trump Subpoena

The January 6 Committee has officially withdrawn its subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify before Congress.

In a letter sent to Trump attorney David Warrington, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the January 6 Committee, said that the subpoena he issued to Trump back in October would no longer be pursued.

“As you may know, the Select Committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end. In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena,” Thompson wrote.

“Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena,” it added. “We appreciate your engagement with the Select Committee on this matter.”

The former president responded to the news on his Truth Social account.