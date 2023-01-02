Poll: Nearly Half Say It Is ‘Likely’ Coronavirus Vaccines Have Caused ‘Significant Number of Unexplained Deaths’

Nearly half of Americans believe it is at least somewhat likely that coronavirus vaccines have caused a “significant number of unexplained deaths,” and over a quarter said they know someone whose death may have been caused by side effects of the vaccines, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey asked respondents, “How likely is it that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths?”

Overall, 49 percent said it is at least “somewhat” likely, but of those, 28 percent said it is “very” likely. Another 20 percent said it is “not very” likely, and 17 percent said “not at all” likely. Fourteen percent remain unsure.

Further, this appears to be a bipartisan issue as most Democrats (51 percent) and Republicans (56 percent) believe it is at least somewhat likely. Independents remain more skeptical, as 42 percent believe it is at least somewhat likely that the side effects of coronavirus vaccines caused unexplained deaths, compared to 38 percent who do not find it likely.

The survey then asked respondents if they “personally know anyone whose death you think may have been caused by side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.”

Over a quarter, 28 percent, said “yes,” and ten percent remain unsure. Sixty-one percent said no.

Figures remain relatively consistent across the board, as 33 percent of Democrats, 26 percent of Republicans, and 26 percent of independents claim to know someone whose death, they believe, occurred as a result of the side effects from the vaccines.

Further, 48 percent said there are “legitimate reasons to be concerned” about the safety of the vaccines, compared to 37 percent who believe those expressing concerns are simply “spreading conspiracy theories.” Fifteen percent remain unsure.

Seventy-one percent of those surveyed identified themselves as vaccinated, but over a quarter, 26 percent, said they are not. That is relatively consistent with November’s The Economist/YouGov survey, which found 23 percent identifying themselves as unvaccinated.

The survey was taken December 28-30, 2022, among 1,000 U.S. adults and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. Notably, the survey does not rely on scientific evidence that the deaths were related to the vaccine.

It comes as concerns continue to be raised about the safety of the vaccines — particularly the mRNA vaccines. This prompted action from Florida in October, which advised against the mRNA jabs for men under the age of 40. Twitter, prior to Musk’s takeover, temporarily censored Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo over the guidance.

Ladapo has continued to highlight some of the risks associated between coronavirus and mRNA vaccines, pointing to another study “consistent with Florida’s analysis,” showing a link between the jab and myocarditis in early December.

Thanks, @TracyBethHoeg, for highlighting these results that are consistent with Florida’s analysis. Autopsies found that 5/35 people who died suddenly within 20 days of COVID-19 vaccination had myocarditis as a likely/possible cause of death. https://t.co/k9OsU7FcDh — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) December 2, 2022

These deaths aren’t captured by other studies because these patients never made it to the hospital…mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are far less safe than any vaccines widely used. When does sanity return to science? Why do scientists breathlessly defend this technology? — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) December 2, 2022

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced his decision to petition the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury tasked with investigating “any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Meanwhile, first lady Jill Biden kicked off the new year by encouraging Americans to “go get that COVID vaccine.”

WATCH: