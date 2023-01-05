Eight Family Members Found Shot to Death in Utah Home

Eight family members, five of whom were children, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside an Enoch, Utah, home on Wednesday evening.

The Associated Press reports that the bodies were discovered by police officers performing a welfare check.

There is no known motive for the deaths and further details regarding the incident were not released.

City officials of Enoch, a small town of about 8,000 people located 245 miles south of Salt Lake City, did release a statement which said, in part, “Each…[of the victims] appeared to sustained gunshot wounds. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large.”

ABC News notes that Enoch City Manager Rob Dobson held a press conference, where he said, “We all know this family; many of us have served with them in church, and community, and gone to school with these individuals. And so this community at this time is hurting, they’re feeling loss, they are feeling pain, they have a lot of questions which is natural.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.

