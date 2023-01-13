Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, confirmed that the address on Hunter’s driver’s license is the same as Joe Biden’s Delaware residence.

Comer’s report verifies that Hunter had access to Joe Biden’s home where a trove of classified documents was stashed.

“Documents on file with the Committee reveal the same address appeared on Hunter Biden’s driver’s license as recently as 2018,” Comer notifed the White House. “The Committee is concerned President Biden stored classified documents at the same location his son resided while engaging in international business deals with adversaries of the United States.”

In 2016, Joe Biden admitted that Hunter had access to his father’s garage. “My two sons, Beau, who passed away, and my son Hunter decided as a Christmas gift to have the engine rebuilt for me,” he explained on Jay Leno’s Garage.

Moreover, according to a document unearthed by the New York Post’s Miranda Devine, Hunter owned Joe Biden’s residence in 2018. On a document titled, “Background screening request,” it appears Hunter checked a box to indicate he owned Joe Biden’s home located in Wilmington, Delaware. The document is signed July 2018.

On Thursday, Rep. Mark Green, chair of Homeland Security, demanded the GOP House conduct “a forensic analysis on everybody” who had access to the Penn Biden Center and Joe Biden’s garage.

CNN reported Tuesday the first trove of classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center allegedly contains information pertaining to Ukraine and Iran. It is unclear what the classified documents found in Joe Biden’s garage pertain to.

The Biden family business has conducted deals in Ukraine. In 2017, Hunter Biden was paid $83,000 per month to be on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Hunter was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014 with no previous experience in the energy sector or in Ukraine.

According to Breitbart News’s senior contributor Peter Schweizer, Hunter made massive sums of money from Ukraine for which he “offered no real work.”

In 2015, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

Hunter’s salary was cut in half when then-Vice President Joe Biden left the White House in 2017. That same year, Joe Biden also visited Ukraine to deliver a farewell address. Overall, he visited Ukraine six times in seven years. Watch Joe Biden tell how he threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma:

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.