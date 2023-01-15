Document: Hunter Listed $49,910 Rent Payments on Background Screener

Hunter Biden recorded rent payments of $49,910, according to a document unearthed by New York Post’s Miranda Devine.

Update: Breitbart News has learned Hunter Biden’s $49,910 Rent Exactly Matches Deposit on Office Shared with Chinese Energy Company. Breitbart News also has learned the $49,910 rent payments were quarterly, not monthly as shown in the background check document allegedly executed by Hunter Biden. Our story and headline have been updated accordingly.

On a document titled “background screening request,” it appears Hunter paid $49,910 in “monthly” rent for one year.

Hunter listed his rental tenancy from March 2017 to February 2018, the document shows. The document is signed July 2018.

The document also shows that Hunter checked a box on the form claiming to own Joe Biden’s home. It is unknown why Hunter would have indicated that he owned the home.

It should be noted Joe Biden’s 2017 tax return on Schedule E only listed $19,800 in “rents received.” In 2018, Biden listed no rents received.

In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking pic.twitter.com/L7c80MRRiS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 12, 2023

Owasco PC, Hunter’s law firm, is also listed on the document as an entity Hunter owned in 2018.

Oversight Committee chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) believes many of Hunter’s suspicious wire transfers, flagged by U.S. banks, involve Owasco PC. Comer is investigating the Biden family business for wire fraud and has requested Hunter’s personal wealth manager turn over “suspicious” bank records connected to the Biden family business schemes.

For years, wire transfers have been the tool of choice for money launderers. To mitigate the risks to the financial institutions, suspicious wire transfers over $10,000 are flagged for review. Wire transactions involving more than $10,000 are also to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.

Moreover, international wire payments, such as those to James and Hunter Biden, are monitored by the Office of Foreign Assets Control to ensure the money is not a part of corrupt business schemes.

Hunter Biden revealed in a 2019 text message to his daughter that the family has an arrangement where Joe Biden collects half his son’s salary.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter described in texts to his daughter. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

According to former Utah U.S. attorney Brett Tolman, the Biden family’s payment mechanism may reveal the core of an entrenched business enterprise, which could involve legal “predicates” for racketeering charges.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.