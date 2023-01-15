Illegal Aliens Linked to South American Theft Ring Accused of Burglarizing Alabama Jewelry Store

Two illegal aliens linked to a South American theft ring are accused of robbing a jewelry store in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Ricardo Fabian Soto-Vargas, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Chile, and Sebastian Vilches, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Chile, were arrested this month and charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and marijuana possession.

According to the Gulf Shores Police Department, Soto-Vargas and Vilches were in the midst of burglarizing the Diamond Jewelers store when officers were called to the scene. When they arrived, officers found that the alarm had been set off as a result of Soto-Vargas and Vilches allegedly forcing their way into the store.

Even as Soto-Vargas and Vilches had allegedly fled the scene, officers tracked their vehicle down and arrested them.

Gulf Shores Police Detective Carl Wittstruck told AL.com that Soto-Vargas and Vilches are Chilean nationals and that the pair may have “ties to an organized crime operating out of South America.”

Soto-Vargas and Vilches are both being held on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers where federal agents are requesting their custody for arrest and deportation.

As Breitbart News reported, Chilean nationals in recent years have secured tourist visas to arrive in the United States with the sole purpose of burglarizing wealthy residents, particularly in New York and California.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.