Dream Team: Oversight Committee Stacked with Conservative Firebrands

The House Republican Steering Committee on Tuesday selected several conservative firebrands to serve on the Oversight Committee during the 118th Congress, including multiple members who previously had their committee assignments stripped by House Democrats during the previous Congress.

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee will be composed of Reps. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Tim Burchett (R-TN), Eric Burlison (R-MO), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Chuck Edwards (R-NC), Russell Fry (R-SC), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Jake LaTurner (R-KS), Gary Palmer (R-AL), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Scott Perry (R-PA), Lisa McClain (R-MI), Pete Sessions (R-TX), and William Timmons (R-SC).

“I’m honored to be joining the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability,” Boebert tweeted after the Steering Committee’s selections. “Chairman @RepJamesComer, let’s get to work!”

The Steering Committee selections will have to be approved by a vote from the entire House Republican conference, which “typically approves the Steering Committee’s recommendations,” according to The Hill.

In the weeks leading up to the 118th Congress, Biden’s White House announced they would not co comply with GOP oversight requests until they officially took majority control of the House.

However, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has recently begun probing President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after reports that several boxes of White House records from his tenure as vice president were found in multiple locations.

Reps. Green and Gosar’s appointments to the Oversight Committee are significant because both members were stripped of their committee assignments by Democrats during the previous Congress.

House Democrats in February 2021, just one month after she took office, voted to remove Green from her committee assignments amid controversy surrounding her social media activity.

Then, in November 2021, House Democrats voted to remove Gosar from his committee assignments, which included the Oversight Committee, after he posted a controversial anime edited video to his Twitter account.

Along with investigating Biden’s handling of classified documents, the Republican-led Oversight Committee has also pledged to investigate the Biden White House for several things, including the ongoing border and fentanyl crises, the energy crisis, Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, Hunter Biden’s business dealings, and the origins of the coronavirus.

