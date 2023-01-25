Rep. James Comer (R-KY), House Oversight Committee chair, renewed demands for Hunter Biden’s art dealer to testify before Congress in February.

Comer had previously demanded Hunter’s art dealer, Georges Bergès, testify, but Republicans had not yet taken control of the House. With Republicans now in the majority, Comer has the option to compel testimony by subpoena power.

Hunter has reportedly sold at least five paintings for $75,000 to anonymous buyers in 2021. The price tags of Hunter’s pieces are up to $500,000.

“Why would anyone pay Hunter Biden top dollar for artwork that is arguably worthless? He’s no Pablo Picasso,” Comer tweeted Wednesday. “Foreign adversaries, including China, have used transactions involving sham art sales to launder money & evade sanctions.”

Comer told Breitbart News in 2022 he is 95 percent sure the buyers of Hunter’s art are Chinese buyers, potentially implicating president Joe Biden.

“With respect to China, since Joe Biden’s been president, that we didn’t even talk about in the press conference, was the fact that Hunter became an artist for a week, if you’ll remember, and he sold some very expensive artwork,” Comer said.

The congressman is probing Hunter for violations, including wire fraud and money laundering. Those investigations have caused Comer to seek Hunter’s bank records in which 150 suspicious wire transfers have been flagged by U.S. banks regarding Biden family business deals in foreign nations, such as China.

Hunter’s art dealer has a history of doing business in China. In 2015, Bergès stated plans to be the “lead” Chinese art dealer. “My plan is to be the lead guy in China; the lead collector and art dealer discovering and nurturing talent from that region,” Bergès schemed. “I plan to find and discover and bring to the rest of the world those I consider China’s next generation of modern artists.”

The president’s son, who grew up under the tutelage of a United States senator since age three, is supposedly a bastion of the American dream, or so Bergès told to the Times in 2021.

“Hunter Biden’s story is the American story, Bergès declared. “It’s a redemptive story.”

Hunter’s “American story” includes being under investigation by the FBI for money laundering, along with reportedly using the N-word, using his father’s last name to cut deals, demanding millions of dollars to unlock Libyan assets, flying to Communist China with his father, maintaining a stake in a Chinese company while his father is president, living in a mansion in Malibu, sleeping with prostitutes, and smoking parmesan cheese.

The White House has praised Hunter for his art venture that have raised ethical concerns. “The president remains proud of his son,” former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to a question about ethical concerns.

Hunter has also defended his art business as a “pretty courageous thing to do.”

“Is to have the courage to kinda go out there and do that, and, you know, I could just stay my studio and paint for myself, and, ahhh, and, and, and I ultimately do do that,” the recovering drug addict tried to find his words.

