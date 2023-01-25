Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Assaulting Girl Under 12

An illegal alien is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl younger than 12-years-old in two different cities across Texas.

Jose Hernandez, a 31-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged with five counts of indecency with a child after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl numerous times in both Waco and Lott, Texas.

According to police, Hernandez allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, who is under the age of 12, from 2018 to 2020 at a residence in Waco. Likewise, police allege that sexual assaults also occurred during that time frame at a residence in Lott.

Hernandez, police said, knew the girl. He is currently being held in McLennan County Jail in Waco on a $1 million bail.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have placed a detainer on Hernandez, requesting custody if he is released from local police custody at any time.

