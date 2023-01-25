The National Archives has missed the House Oversight Committee’s deadline to comply with requested documents related to President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal, according to the committee’s spokesperson.

On January 10, the committee demanded the National Archives hand over records detailing the interactions between Biden’s attorneys and the Justice Department on or before January 24.

“The National Archives has not produced the requested documents to the Committee at this time,” the committee spokesperson told reporters Tuesday. “Chairman Comer’s request still stands and anticipates moving forward with a transcribed interview with NARA’s general counsel soon.”

At least three establishment reports have recounted that Biden’s personal attorneys agreed to hide the scandal from the American people and likely did not plan to disclose the scandal until it was leaked on January 9, months after the initial trove was found by Biden’s personal attorney on November 2.

It’s unclear why Biden’s attorneys were initially looking for his illegally stashed documents at the Biden Penn Center. Neither the White House nor the Department of Justice (DOJ) have provided a reason or cause for the search.

The White House and DOJ were the only two entities with knowledge of the scandal before it became public. According to the New York Times, White House officials are reportedly suspicious about how Biden’s classified document scandal was leaked to the press.

Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed Monday his department has not applied a double standard of justice, despite the effort to conceal the scandal.

“We do not have different rules for Democrats or Republicans, different rules for the powerful or the powerless, different rules for the rich and for the poor, we apply the facts, and the law in each case in a neutral, non-partisan manner,” Garland alleged Monday.

