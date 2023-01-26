J.D. Vance: Aid to Ukraine Comes at ‘Expense’ of Combatting China

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) said on Thursday that sending seemingly endless aid to Ukraine comes at the “expense” of combatting China.

Vance said that Ukraine’s government has a “corruption” problem and called Russia’s conflict with Ukraine a “quagmire.”

He then said that sending so much military equipment to Ukraine makes it harder to deter China should conflict arise. Vance explained:

We have sent so much of our munitions down, so much of our military-grade equipment down, if we have to fight a war against China – which I think is far more likely and, frankly, it’s a far more dangerous opponent – that’s what worries me, is that the focus on Russia comes at the expense of China.

He continued, “Unfortunately. we cannot fight two enemies at once, and whether we fight the Chinese – God forbid, directly, or indirectly – down the road over the next 20 or 30 years, we need to focus where the real problem is. In my view that’s China.”

The United States has so far sent $27 billion in military aid to Ukraine and over $110 billion in total aid to the country. This represents a disproportionate share of the West’s aid to Ukraine.

Vance argued that President Joe Biden should share his vision for how to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He said, “I understand people are on different sides of the issue, but my big concern here is that Biden has not articulated a vision for what we are doing in Ukraine. What is our goal?”

Vance continued, “How is American policy meant to achieve that goal? And because of that, it feels sometimes like we are just shoveling money over there without any clear plan for what it is meant to accomplish.”

Vance’s comments follow Biden announcing he will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Vance and Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) led a letter demanding that Biden give a “full crosscutting report to Congress” on government aid to Ukraine, which was exclusively reported by Breitbart News’s Jacob Bliss.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who thinks along a similar vein, said on Wednesday as Biden announced more support for Ukraine, “Another Forever War – while China runs rampant, undeterred.”

Another Forever War – while China runs rampant, undeterred https://t.co/duP9pSWI5m — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 25, 2023