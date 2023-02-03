Joe Biden: ‘More than Half the Women in My Administration Are Women’

President Joe Biden delivered another word salad on Thursday when he proudly proclaimed, “More than half the women in my administration are women,” according to a video of his speech.

“But here’s what matters: more than half the women in my cabinet, more than half the people, more than half the women in my administration are women,” Biden said:

BIDEN: "More than half the women in my administration are women." pic.twitter.com/VAM3Udb3fx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 2, 2023

Biden spoke at the White House to commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). That piece of legislation was signed into law by former President Bill Clinton, who also joined Biden at the White House.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also present for the FMLA anniversary.

However, Biden’s gaffe quickly went viral on social media after a video clip hit the Internet, leading many users to mock the president.

“I completely agree with the President here. More than half the women in his administration are women. He’s apparently not sure about the rest of the women in his administration,” Phillip Holloway wrote.

I completely agree with the President here More than half the women in his administration are women He’s apparently not sure about the rest of the women in his administrationpic.twitter.com/c8Om4sI6T5 — Philip Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) February 2, 2023

Many users pointed out that Biden has hired multiple transgender staffers to serve in his White House, including Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine and former Department of Energy Deputy Assistant Secretary Sam Brinton.

“Given what Dems now believe about ‘women’ …. this might actually be statistically accurate ….,” Nate Madden tweeted:

Given what Dems now believe about "women" …. this might actually be statistically accurate …. https://t.co/vAoC04za9P — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) February 2, 2023

“I can only think of a couple who aren’t, Phil Kerpen joked.

I can only think of a couple who aren't. https://t.co/FtgkMS0Zg9 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 2, 2023

“The funny thing here is there are several ‘women’ in his administration who are certainly not women,” Washington Free Beacon executive editor Brent Scher tweeted:

“How does Biden know they’re women? Is he a biologist?” Mary Vought, Senate Conservatives Fund executive director, joked:

How does Biden know they're women? Is he a biologist? https://t.co/BAMSLuGJOQ — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) February 2, 2023

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.