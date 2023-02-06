Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Cliff Sims on Monday ripped Politico for publishing a “fake headline” that claimed the “Biden admin offers to brief Trump officials on past Chinese spy balloon incursions.”

To distract from President Joe Biden’s hesitation to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon until it crossed the continental United States, the establishment media has claimed in recent days that at least three Chinese spy balloons flew over U.S. airspace during the Trump administration.

Former Trump administration officials have denied those claims.

The Politico article from Sunday alleged the “Biden administration is willing to brief former Trump officials on newly discovered intelligence that China sent spy balloons into U.S. airspace during their time in charge.” The article used anonymous sources who allegedly “asked not to be named in order to discuss sensitive information.”

Sims stated on Twitter that Politico’s story from Sunday was false because he is in contact with “nearly everyone” who would have knowledge of a Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States during the Trump administration.

“Politico is Dems’ go-to for a fake headline,” he said. “I’m in touch with nearly everyone who’d be a logical person to receive such a briefing & no one’s been contacted. And why would they participate in Team Biden’s CYA? If y’all want us to deal with China for you, then give us a shout.”

Sims included an image in his tweet of the infamous and now discredited Politico story, written by Natasha Bertrand, which used “dozens of former intel officials” to push a false and misleading narrative about the origins of Hunter’s laptop:

Politico is Dems' go-to for a fake headline. I'm in touch with nearly everyone who'd be a logical person to receive such a briefing & no one's been contacted. And why would they participate in Team Biden's CYA? If y'all want us to deal with China for you, then give us a shout pic.twitter.com/7GH5hjFcwU — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) February 6, 2023

Multiple former Trump administration officials have supported Sims’ assertion, including former National Security Advisers John Bolton and Robert O’Brien, former DNI John Ratcliffe, and former acting DNI Ric Grennell. Former President Donald Trump also denied claims of Chinese spy balloon incursions during his administration.

“Biden’s DoD is shamelessly using an anonymous source to say that Chinese balloons flew over the US under Trump – and the Trump team allowed it,” Grennell tweeted. “It is a lie. We never heard this – ever. Congress should demand @SecDef tell the truth. Shame on @JakeSullivan46.”

Grennell added the media is trying to provide cover for the Biden administration’s lies.

“And shame on the DC media activists who continue to allow the Biden team to be so weak by giving them aid & comfort in their lies and weakness,” he said.

She started the lie that Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation – and hasn’t stopped the propaganda since. Of course @cnn and @jaketapper embrace her. https://t.co/6kIcrm1eqX — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 6, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.