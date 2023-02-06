Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and her husband will divorce after 12 years of marriage following a controversial campaign season.

“After careful consideration, we are saddened to announce that we are divorcing after 12 years of marriage,” the former U.S. intelligence officer told the Detroit Free Press in a joint statement with her husband, Dave Moore, over the weekend. “We’ve reached this decision together after much reflection and we do it on agreeable terms.”

The two, who got married in 2011 after meeting in 2009 in Iraq, added, “We appreciate everyone’s respect for our privacy on this matter during this time.”

This, of course, follows controversy from Republicans during the last campaign cycle when she was living in a residence owned by Jerry Hollister, a “lobbyist,” who is a “part-time” corporate “executive” for a pharmaceutical manufacturer receiving millions in federal funding — and has donated to her campaign — to run for the new congressional seat.

At the time, the “lobbyist” and his family were registered to vote at the same residence where Slotkin resided.

When Slotkin was confronted about the situation during a television debate with her Republican opponent, state Sen. Tom Barrett, she responded to the news anchor asking the questions.

Trying to defend herself, Slotkin claimed the attacks were a “political desperation” since she claimed to be paying fair market value.

Slotkin’s Republican opponent attacked her by saying there were over 1,500 available apartments in Lansing, Michigan, at the time. Still, Slotkin was living in the one owned by the executive who donated to her campaign.

However, following the controversy, Slotkin triumphed over Barrett to win reelection in Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District, in one of the most intense and expensive races anywhere in the country, as Breitbart News reported.

Since then, barely three months after she was in a tough reelection spot, Slotkin appears to be making the necessary moves to run for Senate after incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) announced last month she would not be seeking reelection and will retire at the end of her current term in January 2025.