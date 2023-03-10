A school district in Colorado hired a self-proclaimed “genderqueer shapeshifter” and “witch” to conduct staff training on “transgender” issues.

According to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from Parents Defending Education (PDE), the Thompson School District hired Silen Wellington, a “transgender” activist, to conduct the training.

While specific information on the presentation was not provided, as the district was “not in possession of any materials,” it did include information on topics to be discussed.

“This training includes information about different identities, the importance of language, and how to be a better ally,” the agenda for the training states. “If you’re curious about LGBTQ+ topics, have some questions that you’ve always wanted to ask, or wish to learn what all the letters mean, this training is for you.”

Language and statistics on “LGBTQ+ youth suicidality” were on the agenda, as well as “ways to be inclusive of non-heterosexual orientations.”

The training would also cover “sex assigned at birth vs. gender identity vs. gender expression” and “defining words such as: dysphoria, dead name, transitioning, intersex, asexual, aromatic, Two-Spirit, queer, nonbinary,” as well as something called “neopronouns.”

According to the Epoch Times, Wellington practices witchcraft, blood rituals, “magical activism,” and polyamorous relationships.

“Time and time again we continue to see ideological agendas permeating the curriculum in our schools,” PDE community engagement director Mailyn Salabarria. “It is inconceivable and a gross misuse of taxpayer’s monies that Thompson School District allowed a known transgender activist to train staff members on the implementation of politically driven social justice topics into everyday teachings throughout our children’s classrooms.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.