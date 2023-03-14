CNN Poll: DeSantis Leads the Republican Field in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) leads the hypothetical 2024 Republican primary pack in the latest CNN Poll, straying from the results of several other national surveys as speculation continues to mount over the popular governor’s political future.

The survey provided a list of potential Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, both of whom are running, as well as Gov. DeSantis, Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Sen, Tim Scott, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Among registered voters who plan to participate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary or caucus, DeSantis takes the edge, leading the pack with 39 percent support. Trump follows two points behind with 37 percent support. Notably, that is within that sample’s 4.2 percent margin of error.

No other potential candidate garnered double digits, as Haley came in third place with seven percent support, followed by Pence with six percent. Every other candidate saw two percent support or less:

2024 National Republican Primary • DeSantis — 39%

• Trump — 37%

• Haley — 7%

• Pence — 6%

• T. Scott — 2%

• Sununu — 2%

• Hutchinson — 1%

• Pompeo — 1%

• Youngkin — 1% CNN/SSRS | 963 RV | March 8-12https://t.co/8zj8DWPyAL pic.twitter.com/g6vJaQfEpJ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 14, 2023

The total responses — not just among registered voters — had Trump up 40 to DeSantis’s 36 percent, which is still within that data set’s +/- 4 percent margin of error.

Notably, the survey showed DeSantis with a two-point edge among white respondents, but Trump takes a 29 point lead among non-white respondents. Trump also leads among independents, 41 percent to DeSantis’s 33 percent. Both are tied among conservative voters with 42 percent support each, but Trump takes a five-point edge among those who describe themselves as “very” conservative.

The survey was taken March 8-12, 2023, among 1,045 respondents and comes as other national polls show Trump leading the hypothetical 2024 pack by double digits and, in some cases, garnering majority support.

The latest Morning Consult survey, for example, shows Trump with 52 percent support and DeSantis following with 28 percent support.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has yet to announce a presidential bid but has public backing, as Ken Cuccinelli, a former Trump senior adviser, announced last week the launch of his “Never Back Down PAC,” urging DeSantis to run for president in 2024: