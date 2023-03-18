Pence reacted to the rumor, based on what Trump described as “illegal leaks,” that the former president will be arrested as part of Democrat, Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case related to porn star Stormy Daniels.

“Like many Americans, I’m just, I’m taken aback. You have a major crime wave in New York, especially in New York City. You have literally a Democratic Party that’s literally dismantled the criminal justice system in that city, undercut the NYPD, and this is what the Manhattan DA says is their top priority,” Pence said, lambasting the district attorney’s office for focusing on non-issues as crime runs amok.

“It reeks of the kind of political prosecution that that we endured back in the days of the Russia hoax and the whole impeachment over a phone call. And one thing I know is — I know that former President Trump can take care of himself,” Pence said, emphasizing that these witch hunts are “not what people are focused on.”

“I mean, the reality is the American people are hurting. Just this last week, we saw a couple of bank failures that are driven by liberal policies, on the West Coast and on the East Coast, you have inflation that’s at a 40-year high. Wages are stagnant. I mean, the American people are struggling, let alone and we’re facing new challenges around the world,” he said, emphasizing that he will continue to focus on the challenges the American people care about.

“I have the same reaction everybody else does to this to these reports,” he said of the news, emphasizing that he, like many Americans, is angered by the two-tier justice system as the Biden family continues to get away with shady deals and millions wired to various family members from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Pence said there seems to be “one standard for Republicans — particularly anybody ever associated with the Trump-Pence administration — and others.”

“But the fact that the media has almost no interest whatsoever in the in the truth about Hunter Biden’s ties and the investments being made into the Biden family and the connections in China and elsewhere. The American people see through it and I think — look, no one is above the law, but I am deeply concerned about the politicization that we’ve seen in the Justice Department. And frankly, the criminalization of politics in America, it’s doing absolutely nothing to help relieve the struggles that the American people are facing every single day,” Pence continued, highlighting the fact that Americans are concerned about real issues, including the crisis at the southern border and crime wave in major cities.

“Call them out on the politicization but also stay focused on the real issues facing the American people so … we can reelect the Republican Congress, win the Senate and win back the White House and win back America,” he added.