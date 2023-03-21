Former President Donald Trump reached number one on Billboard’s digital song sales chart with his debut single, “Justice For All,” featuring the J6 Prison Choir.

Released this month, “Justice For All” is a tribute to the January 6 prisoners that features the “J6 Prison Choir,” an ensemble of prisoners who can be heard singing the national anthem while Trump recites the Pledge of Allegiance. These prisoners reportedly sing the anthem each night before going to bed. Their audio was recorded over the phone and then mixed with Trump’s vocals by an audio engineer.

The song was “produced by a major recording artist who was not identified,” according to Forbes.

From March 10 through March 16, “Justice For All” sold 33,000 digital downloads, according to data from Luminate. That week saw the release of the song’s official music video on Rumble.

The song was available for purchase on iTunes for $1.29, and it hit number one on the iTunes Charts before the music platform temporarily removed the song from its platform.

All net proceeds from the song will be donated to “certain J6 families in need,” according to former top Trump aide Kash Patel, who played an integral role in producing the song.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.