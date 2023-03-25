Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will be permitted to work from home next week upon being discharged from an inpatient physical therapy facility Saturday after suffering a concussion and rib fracture on March 8.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone for all the kind wishes. I’m happy to say I finished inpatient physical therapy earlier today and I’m glad to be home,” McConnell issued a statement Saturday afternoon.

“I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home,” he said. “I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

McConnell, 81, hurt himself by tripping at a private event at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC.

First elected in 1984, McConnell became the longest-serving Senate party leader in history after winning January’s reelection as Senate GOP leader, despite the 10 defectors who voted for challenger Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the first votes ever against McConnell.

The nation has gone through challenges under McConnell’s leadership. The national debt has increased more than $20 trillion, illegal immigration has exploded, real wages for American workers have remained stagnant, Obamacare was enacted in 2010, big banks were bailed out in 2008, social media companies have silenced individuals without repercussions, and Dr. Anthony Fauci remains unaccountable for allegedly twice lying to Congress.

