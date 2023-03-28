Florida Democrats are requiring attendees of an upcoming event to “comply with COVID-19 protocols” well over three years from the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican Party of Florida shared a flier for an event supporting the Democratic Grassroots Victory fund. The event, taking place Wednesday, March 29, 2023, is described as “An Evening Reception with DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.”

The announcement notes that space is limited and adds that “all attendees will be required to comply with COVID-19 protocols in order to participate in the event.”

It remains unclear, from the announcement shared alone, what Florida Democrats consider to be current “COVID-19 protocols,” whether that means being “fully vaccinated” — a definition that seems to be in flux, as federal health officials are routinely pushing booster shots on the American public — or masking, which has been shown to be ineffective at preventing transmission of the virus. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci privately admitted in a February 2020 email to former U.S. Health and Human Services secretary Sylvia Burwell, that typical drugstore masks are “not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

It remains unclear if Florida Democrats abiding by their own protocols are those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which currently calculates community risk levels at the county level.

The Democrats’ event is taking place in Tallahassee, which is in Leon County. As of Tuesday — a day before the event — community levels in that particularly county were considered to be “low.” However, the CDC still recommends everyone to “stay up to date” with vaccines, including the recommended booster doses.

The CDC states:

The Florida GOP mocked Democrats for maintaining what they consider to be outdated rules.

“Florida Dems in 2023: ‘All attendees will be required to comply with COVID-19 protocols in order to participate.’ They should probably just do their part and stay at home,” the Florida GOP wrote.

“That would make the most sense for them anyway,” the organization added:

6 FT! MASK UP! GET YOUR 1 MILLIONTH BOOSTER! — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (W.H.O) has updated its vaccine guidance, as its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) group now states that those in the “medium” priority group — mainly healthy adults under the age of 60 — do not need “additional boosters.” Florida, meanwhile, continues to warn residents of the apparent risks associated with mRNA vaccinations.

While Florida Democrats prioritize “COVID-19 protocols,” so do members of Satanic Temple, which is requiring attendees of its SatanCon 2023 to provide proof of vaccination and to wear masks in order to participate in the April event.