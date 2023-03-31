House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) said Wednesday that he believes Biden family members received $1.3 million from a Chinese energy company in return for favors from President Joe Biden.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Comer said he has reason to believe the Biden family business profited from a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) because of favors from Joe Biden in his capacity as both president and vice president.

“We believe the reason the family was receiving this money is because of favors that Joe Biden did as vice president and or as president,” Comer said.

The committee revealed in March the Biden family received a collective $1.3 million cut in 2017 from a Biden family business associate, who was sent a $3 million wire transfer from a Chinese energy company linked to the CCP.

Hunter has confirmed the $1.3 million China payout, while Joe Biden falsely denied it. “That’s not true,” Joe Biden told reporters.

“There is a lot of explaining to have to do on behalf of the president,” Comer said in reference to his evidence.

“[There are] at least ten different transactions that will show the president’s immediate family was receiving funds from the Chinese Communist Party,” Comer added:

Comer’s suggestion that Joe Biden’s family made money for favors he performed in his official capacity is noteworthy because Joe Biden or his communications team has denied outright and deflected questions about involvement in the Biden family business. However, more than 17 instances show otherwise.

Recent polling shows Joe Biden is losing the communication battle with voters regarding if he has done something illegal or unethical in relation to his family’s business.