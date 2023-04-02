Swing State Democrats Silent as Biden Considers Border Policy They Opposed Under Trump

A group of swing state Democrats, all up for re-election in 2024, are staying silent as President Joe Biden considers implementing an enforcement policy at the United States-Mexico border that they once opposed under former President Trump.

Last month, reports circulated that Biden is considering reviving a Trump-era policy that saw adult border crossers detained along with the migrant children they arrive with.

NEW: In what would be a major change of policy at the border, @nytimes reports the Biden admin is considering restarting detention of migrant families, a practice Biden ended when he took office. Under his admin, families have been mass released into US. https://t.co/0JbzURbx6h… — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 7, 2023

In 2018, when the Trump administration was proposing a federal regulation to allow for indefinite detention of adult border crossers and the migrant children they arrive with, Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined other Senate Democrats to denounce the practice.

“This proposed rule is an embarrassment to our great nation and the American people,” the Senate Democrats wrote of the Trump rule, also calling it “morally wrong” and “inconsistent with fundamental values.”

Now that Biden is reportedly considering a similar policy at the border, a number of Senate Democrats have written to the administration urging officials to drop the idea. Casey, Baldwin, and Brown along with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Jon Tester (D-MT) did not sign the letter.

“Democrats like Sherrod Brown, Bob Casey, and Tammy Baldwin have spent their careers voting in lockstep with their party’s open-borders agenda,” Philip Letsou with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) told Breitbart News. “Now they’re hoping voters will just forget their record of throwing American workers under the bus.”

Biden’s reviving the Trump-era policy would come as more than 160,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were apprehended at the border in March — an uptick following a slight two-month decline. This figure does not include those illegal aliens who successfully crossed the border last month.

Currently, the Biden administration imposes an expansive Catch and Release network that ensures adult border crossers arriving with migrant children are swiftly released into the U.S. interior with the help of non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

