The majority of Texas Republicans want to see former President Donald Trump as their 2024 presidential nominee, according to a poll.

The CWS Research poll, conducted for the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, shows that 52 percent of likely GOP primary voters in the Lone Star State support Trump for the nomination. He sits a whopping 32 percentage points ahead of his closest potential competitor, Gov. Ron Desantis (R-FL), who has 20 percent. A portion of the poll was conducted after a New York grand jury indicted Trump last week on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

2024 Texas Republican primary polling trends by @CWS_Research November

DeSantis — 43% (+11)

Trump — 32% January:

Trump — 36% (+1)

DeSantis — 35% February:

Trump — 43% (+16)

DeSantis — 27% APRIL:

Trump — 52% (+32)

DeSantis — 20% ✅ Net 43 POINT swing towards Trump pic.twitter.com/hknlkcECBo — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 4, 2023

Trump has enjoyed a net 43-point swing his way since November, according to previous CWS polls shared by the @IAPolls2022 Twitter account. In November, DeSantis led Trump by a margin of 43 percent to 32 percent. Trump took a one-point lead in January before surging in subsequent months to his now commanding advantage.

In the current survey, five percent of respondents say they would back former Vice President Mike Pence, placing him third place, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with four percent of support.

Texas 2024: Trump Holds 32-Point Lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 52% (+9 from Feb)

• DeSantis — 20% (-7)

• Pence — 5%

• Haley — 4%

• Pompeo — 2%

• Ramaswamy — 2%

• T. Scott — 1% CWS Research | 03/30-04/02 | 1,067 LVhttps://t.co/rcn4P6sfwp pic.twitter.com/LCinxbaIux — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 4, 2023

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) holds three percent of support, while anti-woke entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tie at two percent. One percent of participants plan to vote for Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who has reportedly inched closer to a White House bid.

Respondents were also asked how they felt Trump’s indictment would impact his 2024 presidential candidate. A majority of 60 percent say the indictment “will help his campaign,” and only 18 percent predicted it would hurt his candidacy.

CWS Research sampled 1067 likely 2024 GOP primary voters in Texas between March 30-April 2. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

The survey comes on the heels of numerous national polls that indicate more than 50 percent of the GOP electorate back Trump.