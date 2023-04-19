INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Former Vice President Mike Pence told Breitbart News exclusively that current Democrat President Joe Biden and his policies “send a message of weakness around the world,” something that “arouses evil.”

In an interview just before he took the stage here at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) gathering in the capital city of his home state last Friday, Pence argued that the policies from when he and former President Donald Trump were in the White House contrasted significantly worldwide with Biden’s record of failure.

“We demonstrated that you can achieve peace through strength and that authoritarian regimes around the world respect the United States when we commit ourselves to defend our nation and defend our interests around the world,” Pence told Breitbart News. “Weakness arouses evil, and in the wake of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden Administration capitulating on Nord Stream 2 to Russia, begging the Iranians to get back in the nuclear deal, they send a message of weakness around the world.”

Pence reiterated the views that he has made publicly about Ukraine as well, emphasizing his belief that while the Russian war in Ukraine is not the United States’s war, he believes the U.S. should continue funding the Ukrainians to “push out the Russians.” He said achieving that goal would send a message to the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing that any attempt to take Taiwan would be similarly problematic for them, and that he believes China is watching how the West handles Ukraine to make its determinations in that regard. Overall, though, Pence said he hopes that “American strength” is how the U.S. responds to this litany of challenges across the globe.

“I think we need to meet this moment with American strength,” Pence said. “Look, Ukraine is not our war but freedom is our fight. I believe it’s imperative that the United States continue to give resources along with our allies to the Ukrainian fighters to push out the Russians and I also think that is the fastest pathway toward containing China’s ambitions in the Asia-Pacific. Make no mistake about it: China is watching what is happening in Europe, watching the response from the West, and they’ll make their decision in part based on how committed the West is to standing with those who are fighting for their freedom. I’d be meeting the moment with American strength.”

More from Pence’s latest exclusive interview with Breitbart News is forthcoming.