An Independence County circuit judge has ordered Hunter Biden to appear next week in an Arkansas court for a contempt hearing over concerns that he withheld financial records in a case involving the mother of his out-of-wedlock child.

Lunden Roberts, the child’s mother, has accused Hunter Biden of ignoring a previous court order by withholding financial information following his attempt to reduce his child support payments.

On Friday, lawyers for Roberts demanded Hunter Biden be held in contempt and jailed until he complies with discovery. The judge scheduled a hearing for Monday.

“From now on … I want both of your clients at every hearing I conduct,” the judge said, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “I will no longer allow us to excuse clients … because it is interfering with the progress of litigation, which is taking way too long to get over simple points.”

Hunter’s financial documents, if fully conveyed, could reveal to Roberts’ legal team information about Hunter Biden’s financial position, including any income from art sales and information about a 10 percent stake in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund.

In 2021, Hunter’s lawyer claimed he divested his ten percent interest in the fund. It is unknown who purchased the ten percent stake or where Hunter Biden’s ten percent share was transferred. Chinese records show Skaneateles LLC still owns ten percent of BHR Partner, according to Chinese public records from Baidu. Washington, DC, records show Hunter was the sole governor of Skaneateles LLC.

In a second facet of the case, lawyers for Roberts also defeated a motion seeking a restraining order against Garrett Ziegler, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump and founder of Marco Polo. Roberts’ lawyers requested Ziegler to be an expert witness on the contents of Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell,” which contain financial information about Hunter Biden.

Judge Meyer ruled in favor of Roberts and declined to issue the temporary restraining against Ziegler after Hunter’s lawyers failed to convince the judge the laptop was not Hunter Biden’s.

“Is it your client’s position, you’re representing to this court, that it is not his laptop?” the judge asked.

“Your honor, I am not in a position to even begin to answer that question,” Hunter Biden’s lawyer Brent Langdon replied.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell has already admitted in a separate Delaware case that the abandoned laptop is Hunter Biden’s.

