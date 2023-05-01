Showdown: Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis to Face Off in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are set to appear at fundraising rallies in Iowa on the same day later this month, making a very public showdown between two men working to ready their chances for a White House run in 2024.

The Associated Press reports Trump will headline a rally May 13 at a park in Des Moines, citing a Trump campaign official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official said the event had been in the planning stages for weeks as both aspirants look to build support inside the political machine and out.

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal called Donald Trump the “greatest president” and Ron DeSantis the “greatest governor” at the close of the final matchup of his career on Saturday night. https://t.co/MghI8jTVpF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 9, 2023

The Trump appearance comes when DeSantis was already slated to headline Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra’s annual summer fundraiser in northwest Iowa and speak at a party fundraiser later that evening in Cedar Rapids, AP sets out.

The outlet further highlights the stakes at risk for both men are particularly high in Iowa.

That’s where the caucuses in February offer opportunities for them to cement their status atop the GOP. A poor performance by either would give an opening for other Republicans to mount an upstart campaign.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina for one will reportedly reveal his decision on a 2024 presidential run come May 22, as Breitbart News reported.