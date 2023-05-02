A majority of voters believe Secretary of State Antony Blinken should be impeached for his role in helping to suppress the New York Post’s “laptop from hell” story during the 2020 presidential campaign, a Rasmussen Reports poll revealed Tuesday.

Sixty percent say Blinken should be impeached, while 25 percent say no impeachment proceeding should be conducted. Fifteen percent were unsure.

The poll is in reference to a congressional testimony that suggested Blinken — then a Joe Biden campaign adviser — reached out to a former CIA official and “set in motion” the false statement by 51 former intelligence officers to undermining the Post’s story as “Russian disinformation.”

WATCH: Dem Rep. Sherman: “It Was Obvious” Someone “Who Was Pro-Biden Organized” Hunter Laptop Letter from Ex-Intel. Officials:

Blinken told Fox News’ Benjamin Hall on Monday the statement “wasn’t my idea, didn’t ask for it, didn’t solicit it.” Notably, Blinken did not deny the Biden administration’s involvement in the creation of the letter.

“Do you accept that the laptop is not Russian disinformation?” Hall followed up.

“Again, from my perspective, I’m not engaging in politics,” he claimed as the political head of the Biden administration’s foreign policy.

The interview comes as Blinken is in hot water over his relationship with Hunter Biden.

On Tuesday, Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) demanded Blinken produce all records related to Hunter Biden following his false testimony to Congress that he never spoke to the president’s son, a letter obtained by Breitbart News shows.

During an interview on December 22, 2020, Blinken told Senate investigators he had not texted or emailed Hunter Biden. But emails contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop and from recent reports revealed Blinken did in fact email Hunter Biden on at least two occasions.

Blinken’s allegedly false statement has raised red flags for the senators and caused them to question the “veracity” of his entire 2020 testimony in which he also denied any knowledge of Hunter Biden’s Burisma Holdings board membership.

The poll surveyed 945 likely voters from April 25-27 with a 3-point margin of error.

RELATED: Taibbi: Media Ignoring Developments on Hunter Laptop Letter Shows We’re Becoming Like USSR Where Media “all Lies” with “No Real News”: