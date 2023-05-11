Biden Campaign Attacks CNN, Kaitlan Collins After Trump Town Hall

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign attacked CNN and Kaitlan Collins in the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s widely watched New Hampshire town hall event with the cable news network.

Biden’s war room on Twitter accused CNN of platforming an “election-denying sexual abuser” and accused Collins of spreading “anti-Semitism and xenophobia.”

“Just a reminder, while @CNN platforms an election-denying sexual abuser, that the moderator, @kaitlancollins, got her start on right wing media spreading falsehoods, anti-Semitism and xenophobia,” Biden’s war room tweeted along with a clip of Collins speaking on Fox News when she reported for the Daily Caller.

Just a reminder, while @CNN platforms an election-denying sexual abuser, that the moderator, @kaitlancollins, got her start on right wing media spreading falsehoods, anti-Semitism and xenophobia. pic.twitter.com/7J2V7BIdS7 — Biden War Room (Text JOIN to 30330) (@BidenWarRoom) May 11, 2023

In the clip, Collins discusses billionaire Democrat mega-donor George Soros’s attempts to influence American immigration policy.

Collins said:

Good morning. Okay, so George Soros is this foreign-born left-wing guy who essentially wants to change the nature of our country. And in this data dump, one of the memos was about the refugee crisis. And I made three points. They think that they’ve been successful at influencing immigration policy across the world. They think that the refugee crisis is an opportunity to continue doing so. And I think the refugee crisis is the new normal. And George Soros is this guy who is a staunch advocate for open borders. He wants people to be able to go wherever they want, whenever they want, for whatever reason. And for him, he sees this immigration policy, this crisis, as a vehicle to further his immigration agenda.

Minutes after Trump’s town hall event finished, Biden took to Twitter to fundraise off the event, asking voters if they “want four more years of that?”

“It’s simple, folks. Do you want four more years of that? If you don’t, pitch in to our campaign,” Biden tweeted Wednesday night.

It’s simple, folks. Do you want four more years of that? If you don’t, pitch in to our campaign.https://t.co/EwCflbYn22 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 11, 2023

Biden joins the rest of his Democratic colleagues in politics and the media who were furious with CNN and Collins for giving Trump airtime.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said CNN “should be ashamed of themselves,” while the town hall event was ongoing.

“They have lost total control of this ‘town hall’ to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host,” she added.

Even CNN employees publicly disagreed with the network’s CEO, Christ Licht, over their coverage of Trump. Yet, despite the employees’ grievances, Licht claimed “America was served very well” by the town hall.

Related: Trump: “Unless You’re a Very Stupid Person,” You See the 2020 Election Was Rigged

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.