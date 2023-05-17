Nashville Christian School Files Motion to Block Release of Transgender Attacker’s Manifesto

The Nashville Christian school that was attacked by a 28-year-old transgender individual on March 27, 2023, has filed a motion to block the release of the attacker’s manifesto.

The 28-year-old transgender individual killed three children and three adults in the attack.

On April 21, 2023, Breitbart News pointed to a New York Post report in which Metro Nashville Council Member Courtney Johnston indicated the FBI was stalling the manifesto’s release.

Soon after, the Tennessee Star newspaper filed a public records request to release the manifesto, but on April 25, 2023, Breitbart News observed the request was denied.

On May 14, 2023, the Daily Mail explained that the manifesto has since been given to “a judge in Nashville,” allowing him to decide on its release.

FOX 17 Nashville now notes that the Christian school filed a motion with the judge on Monday to block the manifesto’s release.

The school claims the release of the manifesto may publicize schematics of the school/school facilities and/or confidential information regarding school employees and students.

The motion adds, “The disposition of this action may impair or impede its ability to protect its interests and the privacy of its employees and students.”

