CNN Poll: 66% Say Joe Biden Reelection Would Be ‘Setback’ or ‘Disaster’

A majority of Americans believe President Joe Biden’s reelection would represent a “setback” or a disaster” for the nation, a CNN poll found Thursday.

The poll, focused on Biden’s 2024 reelection hopes among Democrat primary contenders, found that 66 percent of Americans believe Biden’s potential 2024 “victory would either be a setback or a disaster for the country.”

Only 33 percent believe a Biden second term “would be a step forward or a triumph for the country.”

“Convincing the overall public that he deserves a second term could prove a challenge,” the CNN poll said.

Despite the data, Biden only has two Democrat primary challengers, who are polling among Democrats well below Biden at 60 percent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (20 percent) and Marianne Williamson (8 percent). Another 8 percent said they would support an unnamed person.

The polling suggests Democrats are not thrilled with Biden’s 2024 ambition but do not have a viable alternative.

The poll also found Biden’s approval rating shrank in the past six months. In December, 42 percent approved of Biden, while only 35 percent approved in May.

“And results from the same poll released earlier this week showed Biden’s approval rating for handling the presidency at 40%, among the lowest for any first-term president since Dwight Eisenhower at this point in their term,” the poll found.

The economy appears to be a negative force on Biden’s approval rating. According to a Fox News poll, 83 percent of voters believe Joe Biden’s economy is in negative shape, while only 18 percent say it is in a positive condition.

In April, 78 percent viewed Biden’s economy negatively, a five-point difference than in May. One hundred days after Biden assumed office, in April 2021, 69 percent viewed Biden’s economy negatively, a 14-point difference from the current viewpoint.

Overall, Biden’s systemic inflation concerned about 90 percent of voters, including 85 percent of Democrats. According to Bloomberg, Biden’s 40-year-high inflation, on average, cost American households an extra $5,200 last year, or $433 per month.

The Fox News poll also found 48 percent believe the president’s policies are hurting their families, including a majority (52 percent) of independents.

The CNN poll sampled 1,227 adults from May 17-20 and has a 3.7-point margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.