NBC’s Ben Collins: Joe Biden Fall Not ‘Important’

NBC reporter Ben Collins suggested the fall President Joe Biden took on the stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Thursday was not a topic “important” enough to discuss.

As Breitbart News reported on Biden’s fall:

Video shows Biden, 80, start to walk quickly off center stage when he trips and stumbles, tumbling to his knees and nearly ending up on all fours. Personnel quickly picked him up before he hobbled behind a barrier. According to the White House pool report, he seemed to trip “on a black sandbag on the stage” but appeared “to be ok and continued to stand until the ceremony ended a few minutes later.”

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

However, Collins feared that Biden’s fall would dominate the narrative across social media.

“Welp, Joe Biden just fell down,” Collins tweeted. “Say goodbye to reading anything important on this site for the next 72 hours.”

Welp, Joe Biden just fell down. Say goodbye to reading anything important on this site for the next 72 hours. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 1, 2023

As Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebø added:

In February, Biden released a physical assessment that found he suffers from neuropathy in his feet and atrial fibrillation, among other ailments. The White House refused to disclose to lawmakers if he took a cognitive test. … According to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll, strong majorities of Americans have concerns about Biden’s “health and mental acuity,” including three in four Democrats, with 50 percent being either “very” or “somewhat” concerned and 26 percent being “slightly” concerned, a May poll found. A majority of voters sampled by Quinnipiac polling this week also believe President Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term as president of the United States.

Biden has tripped or fallen several times throughout his presidency, including one fall off his bike.

