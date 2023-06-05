Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden among Nevada voters in a potential 2024 rematch, a survey found.

Trump leads Biden by one point, at 48 percent to Biden’s 47 percent, according to a McLaughlin & Associates survey commissioned by former Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY) Leadership America Needs PAC.

Trump leads Biden among key demographic forums, including Hispanic voters by 54 percent to 41, independent men at 53 percent to 37 percent, and independent women at 47 percent to 44.

Nearly three-fourths of Nevada voters believe the United States is headed in the wrong direction. The top issues voters are concerned about are the economy, inflation, and jobs at 23 percent; immigration and the southern border at 13 percent; and politicians and government at 12 percent.

The survey found a majority of Nevada voters, 56 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job performance. It also revealed that 66 percent of Republican primary voters in Nevada are more likely to vote for a Senate primary candidate Trump endorses.

A generic Republican leads Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen by two points, 48 percent to 46, the survey found.

McLaughlin & Associates surveyed 400 likely general election voters between May 22 to May 24. The survey’s margin of error is ±4.9 percent.

