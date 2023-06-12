Report: Tucker Carlson Served with Cease-and-Desist Letter by Fox News

A cease-and-desist letter has reportedly been sent to Tucker Carlson from his previous employer Fox News over his new Twitter show that went public last week.

Carlson’s show was dumped from their lineup before it was announced the two had parted ways, as Breitbart News reported.

The presenter is still under contract through the end of next year and Axios reports a missive has been sent to Carlson from Fox attorneys pointing out that fact.

Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney representing Carlson, affirmed on Twitter, “My friend and client Tucker Carlson will not be silenced — by the far left or by Fox News.”

My friend and client @TuckerCarlson will not be silenced — by the far left or by Fox News. Scoop: Fox sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter https://t.co/1vUCMoQXOa — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023

She said in a statement to Axios “Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election.”

A Fox News spokesperson did not comment to the outlet.

Talent agreements typically include exclusivity provisions to limit or prevent top personalities from appearing on other networks and platforms.

Carlson was Fox News’s top personality, and his latest Twitter show garnered more than 100 million views, according to Twitter analytics.

Tucker Carlson aired his first episode of the Tucker Carlson Show on Twitter on Tuesday, and it has garnered more than 100 million views. https://t.co/PcO2ktJVHg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 10, 2023

It surpassed the number of viewers watching Fox at the same time, the Daily Caller noted.

His executive producer said the host’s next Twitter episode will drop on Tuesday, and focus on former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment.