House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued Thursday that the indictment by the Justice Department (DOJ) of alleged whistleblower Gal Luft strengthens Republicans’ case against alleged Biden family corruption, as the Bidens were receiving money from the same Chinese sources as Luft, also without being registered as foreign agents.

U.S. authorities indicted Luft on multiple charges Monday. Among the charges, U.S. authorities say Luft refused to register as a foreign agent of CEFC China Energy Co., the same company that bankrolled the Bidens and is linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Luft, who claims he is a fall guy, skipped bail in Cyprus while awaiting extradition. He is a fugitive. Overseas authorities charged Luft with conspiring to sell Chinese weapons to the UAE, Kenya, and Libya; violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA); and making a false statement.

Since the DOJ’s indictment, the establishment media tried to portray the House Republicans’ probe into the Biden family as discredited because House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) contends Luft is a “potential witness” in the Biden family probe.

While speaking with reporters Thursday, McCarthy refuted the media’s narrative. “What would you say about the informant who was indicted by the Justice Department on the suspected trafficking issue that [James] Comer has promoted [inaudible] by investigation? Does that undermine the case at all?” a CNN reporter asked:

CNN’s @mkraju: “What do you say about the informant who was indicted … that Comer has promoted … in the Biden investigation? Does that undermine the case at all?” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: “No, it wouldn’t undermine … It would only make the case stronger.” pic.twitter.com/CdQknzrhmU — The Recount (@therecount) July 13, 2023

“No, it wouldn’t undermine the case because you extrapolate that even further,” McCarthy replied.

“The Justice Department went after him [Luft] while Hunter Biden received more money from the same foreign CEFC company than this informant did. Much more,” McCarthy said. “So it only made the case stronger that the government really didn’t look into Hunter Biden.”

Hunter and James Biden worked closely with CEFC. In March 2017, Hunter Biden signed an agreement to provide legal services to CEFC’s Patrick Ho, an executive who worked closely with alleged whistleblower Luft.

In 2017, U.S. authorities indicted Ho for attempting to bribe African officials on behalf of CEFC. Hunter Biden referred to Ho as the “fucking spy chief of China” in audio recordings.

In May 2017, Hunter Biden said in a text exchange with whistleblower Tony Bobulinski that he did not want to register as a foreign agent on behalf of CEFC, Breitbart News reported. “Also We don’t want to have to register as foreign agents under the FCPA which is much more expansive than people who should know choose not to know,” he said.

Suspicious activity reports obtained by House Republicans show Hunter Biden’s business partner, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC in 2017. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

In addition, Breitbart News reported the Biden family business received a total of $5.1 million through multiple accounts within days of Hunter Biden’s recently unearthed WhatsApp messages to CEFC.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” one screen capture shows. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.”

Hunter added, “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

“I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” Hunter concluded.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.