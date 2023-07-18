Poll: Trump Leads with Double-Digit Advantage in Ohio

Former President Donald Trump is leading with double digits in Ohio, a recent USA Today/Suffolk survey found.

The survey asked Ohio registered voters who they would vote for or lean toward if the Republican primary were held today.

Trump leads the pack with 48 percent support, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falls 25 points behind with 23 percent support in the Buckeye State.

No other Republican presidential candidate comes remotely close. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott falls 18 points behind DeSantis with five percent support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who saw four percent support each.

Three candidates — anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson — garnered two percent support each, followed by Larry Elder who saw one percent support.

Remaining candidates saw less than one percent support.

When asked who would be their second choice candidate, 33 percent said DeSantis, followed by 18 percent who remain undecided and 16 percent who said Trump.

That same survey also asked, “If the 2024 presidential election were held today, would you vote for Democrat Joe Biden, Republican Donald Trump, Green Party Cornel West, or an Independent candidate?”

In that scenario, Trump holds the edge with 44 percent support. President Biden comes behind with 38 percent support, while nine percent chose the independent candidate and two percent chose Green Party candidate Cornel West. Another six percent remain undecided.

The survey coincides with several other state-level surveys which also show Trump dominating as the solid frontrunner.

The latest American Pulse survey, for instance, showed Trump with a 37-point lead in New Hampshire.

Similarly, a Florida Atlantic University Mainstreet PolCom Lab survey released earlier this month showed Trump up by 20 points in Florida — home of both DeSantis and Trump.