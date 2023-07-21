Donald Trump Jr. is “torn” on whether or not his father, former President Donald Trump Jr., should participate in the first Republican National Committee (RNC) presidential debate, he told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The first RNC debate is set to take place August 23, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and while it remains clear that former President Donald Trump will qualify, it remains to be seen if he will participate.

In April, Trump publicly criticized the rumblings about the first debates, asking, “When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers, and you have hostile Networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA hating anchors asking the ‘questions,’ why subject yourself to being libeled and abused?” There are even reports that he is considering alternate programming to the debate.

When asked about this, Donald Trump Jr. told Breitbart News that he is “torn” on what his father should do.

“Listen, I’m torn on it. I mean, the meme general in me wants to see it because I know he’ll do great,” he began. “At the same time, am I gonna give, you know, Asa Hutchinson polling at .01 percent, you know Chris Christie, polling at 1 percent, you know, a three-hour window to basically crap all over you?”

“That’s literally, you just gotta go after the one guy and that’s what everyone has to do, right? To be the man you gotta beat the man. So do you give them that opportunity?” he asked.

“It doesn’t seem like intelligent strategy. So I’m torn in the sense that I want to see it because I know my father will do well, just like he crushed you know, on the CNN town hall,” he said, emphasizing that Trump is “not afraid of these things.”

“As a strategist, like, do you give every loser who’s looking to become the conservative voice of CNBC, like you give them the chance to try to dunk on you for three hours? It doesn’t seem all that intelligent,” he added.

WATCH the full interview below: