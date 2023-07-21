Surveys Show Blowout Leads for Trump in Michigan and Iowa

Surveys show blowout leads for former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary race, as he attains double digits in Michigan and Iowa.

The first survey, released Friday, days after Trump announced that he was the target of a January 6 criminal investigation, found Trump with a tremendous lead in the Michigan primary, topping his opponents with a majority of the vote — 69 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in 56 points behind with 13 percent support, and no other candidate saw double-digit support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence garnered three percent support, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott with two percent and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with two percent support. Another 11 percent remain undecided, according to the Mitchell Research & Communications survey.

That same survey found Trump and President Biden in a statistical tie in a head-to-head, 45 percent to Trump’s 43 percent.

The entire survey was taken July 11-13, 2023, among general election voters. It has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

Michigan 2024: Trump holds 56-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 69% (+56)

• DeSantis — 13%

• Pence — 3%

• Scott — 2%

• Haley — 1%

• Johnson — 0%

Another survey, which involved 2,283 likely Republican Iowa caucus participants, found Trump with 46 percent supporting him in the GOP primary field. DeSantis fell to second with 16 percent support, and Sen. Scott also saw double-digit support with ten percent.

Another five percent chose anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswmay, and the remaining candidates saw three percent support or less. Ten percent of those surveyed remain undecided.

The Hawkeye State survey was taken July 15-17 and has a +/- 2.6 percent margin of error.

It coincides with the release of a Deseret News/Hinkley Institute poll, showing Trump taking the lead in Utah from DeSantis, who edged the former president out in that state last month.