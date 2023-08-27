President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign launched a 16-week, $25 million advertising campaign on Friday bashing pro-life Republican presidential candidates.

The first post-GOP debate ad of the campaign, titled “These Guys,” will run for two weeks digitally through YouTube and Connected TV in battleground states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, the Hill reported.

WATCH:

The advertisement frames Republican presidential candidates as extreme for supporting legislation that would protect unborn babies from abortion.

“Reproductive health care decisions are among the most personal a woman will ever make. They are choices that should be made between you and your doctor. And, the last people who should be involved are these guys,” the ad reads.

The video includes a clip of former President Donald Trump proudly standing behind his role in ending Roe v. Wade. The video also points out how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a six-week abortion restriction in his state and includes a clip of Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) saying he would sign the most conservative pro-life legislation if he were president.

The video additionally includes a clip of Trump in 2016 saying he believes there should be some form of punishment for women who received abortions — a statement later disavowed.

Some GOP presidential candidates have said they would support a federal abortion restriction of 15 weeks if elected, a point in gestation when babies are believed to be capable of feeling pain. Other Republicans argue that the abortion issue has returned to the states where it belongs.

For Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the ad makes clear they view abortion as a federal battle. The ad boasts that Biden and Harris are determined to restore Roe v. Wade as a national standard, which would undo pro-life limits that have gone into effect or been passed in individual states since the Supreme Court issued its Dobbs decision.

“And they will never allow a national abortion ban to become law,” the ad reads. “As long as they are in office, decisions about your body will be made by you, not by them.”

“On Wednesday, MAGA Republicans came to the debate stage and boasted about their support to strip women of the right to make their own health care decisions,” campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez said in a Friday statement. “President Biden and Vice President Harris stand with the overwhelming majority of Americans against these bans, and for codifying Roe into law.

Chávez added that there will be more ads to come highlighting Biden’s pro-abortion agenda.