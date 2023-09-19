President Joe Biden reportedly laments he could be dead before Hunter Biden’s legal woes are resolved, fearing legal problems could worsen in future months.

Special Counsel David Weiss indicted Hunter Biden last week on three gun-related charges. The gun charges could amount to 25 years of prison time, though Hunter Biden’s lawyers claim the charges against him will be dismissed before trial.

“The possibility of a federal indictment of Hunter Biden stunned the president,” according to several people close to the president, the New York Times reported.

After the indictment, the president and First Lady Jill Biden became “resigned to the fact that Hunter’s legal problems will likely worsen in the months ahead,” a source close to the Bidens told NBC News.

More charges could “soon” be brought against the president’s son for tax violations, according to the Washington Post.

“Biden, 80, has even since lamented aloud that he might be dead before his son’s case would be resolved,” the source told NBC News.

Hunter and Joe Biden are apparently very close. The two frequently speak on the phone and “occasionally” talk politics, according to the Times, which described Hunter Biden as the president’s “informal adviser” who has even shaped the latter’s speeches.

“My son’s done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him,” the president told MSNBC in May.

Michael LaRosa, a former press secretary to Jill Biden, sees their relationship as far more toxic. “Every day, this president wakes up and thinks about his deceased son and probably cries every day. And the weight of [Hunter Biden’s legal troubles] is equally emotionally taxing,” she told NBC News.

Joe Biden’s reported personal anguish about his son comes as the White House refuses to say if it will fully cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry. Republican investigators are probing to what degree Joe Biden involved himself in the family business.

The House Oversight Committee intends to subpoena Hunter Biden and James Biden’s personal and business bank records, and scheduled an impeachment inquiry hearing for September 28.

The powerful allegations against Joe Biden include but are not limited to photos, texts, video, an audio recording, and IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies: Biden family suspicious activity reports of w ire transfers

Texts

Emails

WhatsApp messages

Photos of Joe with Hunter’s business partners

Joe Biden’s voicemail to Hunter

Five individuals referencing Joe Biden as the “big guy”

Two whistleblower testimonies

FBI FD-1023 form alleging recorded phone calls and texts between Biden and a Burisma executive

FBI informant alleging bribes

Video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor

Hunter’s statements about giving half his income to his dad

Former White House Aide saying FBI ignored Joe Biden’s role in Ukraine business dealings

Millions flowing into Biden family bank accounts

Hunter paying for Joe Biden’s expenses

Email aliases