Anti-Grooming Protests Sweep Canada, Parents Speak Out Against Transgender Propaganda in Schools

A large anti-grooming protest is sweeping across Canada as demonstrators speak out against transgender propaganda and gender identity ideology being taught to children in schools.

“I am watching videos from across Canada. Amazing and inspiring,” prominent feminist Meghan Murphy wrote on X, along with the hashtag, “#1MillionMarch4Chidren.”

Murphy explained that tens of thousands of Canadians are saying “no” to gender ideology being taught in schools, telling trans activists to “leave the kids alone,” as they peacefully protest in Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, among other cities.

“The sheer number of people here is unreal. We will get police counts soon, but it’s gotta be close to 10,000 in Ottawa alone,” journalist Keean Bexte wrote on X.

“This is happening across the country, and may just be the death blow to the Trudeau Government,” Bexte added. “The election may be a ways away, but he’s done.”

One Canadian mother said that she will not stop speaking out “until radical gender ideology is vanquished and removed from our children’s lives.”

In a photo shared on social media, the mother was seen holding a sign, which read, “mom: a human female who protects her kids from gender ideology.”

“A far-right white supremacist, according to the mainstream media. This dad brought tears to my eyes. What a great step forward the #1MillionMarch4Chidren has been. Now public figures need to find their spines,” one X user wrote, sharing a video of a father explaining why he was protesting.

“This is who we’re fighting for,” the father said, referring to the newborn he was carrying. “We’re not here for hate. I don’t know why there’s a lot of talk about hate. We respect everybody, but our children, there’s a line that’s drawn on our children.”

“I think ideologies should be taught at home, what the parents want,” he continued. “And the way that they’re forcing this, it’s not right. It’s not like we had a roundtable discussion where they’re like, ‘Hey, what do we want in our education system?’ No, this has been infiltrated without anybody’s consent. And now, for our own children, we want to speak out.”

“We’re creating hate? We’re creating division? I don’t think so. Look around. Look how many skin colors, religions, look how many people are united. Why? Because we have one thing in common, and that’s our children. Nobody will ever back down from their children,” the father affirmed.

Another image from the protest shows a demonstrator holding up a sign that reads, “Never trust anyone who says ‘don’t tell your parents,'” referring to school districts that encourage their employees to refrain from telling parents if their child is “identifying” as someone else in school.

“What an incredible cross section of our Tri-Cities community,” another X user wrote. “Children to seniors, Muslims, Christians, and atheists, rich and poor. Everyone out to protect children from harmful ideologies.”

“In school, why do I need to know about pronouns?” one student can be heard asking at one of the anti-grooming protests in Canada.

“When I grow up and I have kids, what do I want to tell my kids? ‘When I was in school, I learned about how to ask people their pronouns’? Or do I want to say, ‘They taught me how to be successful in life’?” he added.

“It’s not that I don’t like them, I’ll acknowledge them, but don’t force me, and don’t force the schools to teach us this, because we don’t need to know much about this. We need to know about life, how to get further in life,” the student said.

“I’m so in awe of Canada. Huge crowds in every city, marching to tell schools to stop pushing gender dogma on kids,” another X user reacted. “The media will lie & call it ‘anti-LGBT+ hate,’ but the most unstoppable force on this earth is parents who know their kids are in danger.”

Additional video footage shows a plethora of Canadian demonstrators speaking out against transgender propaganda in schools.

“Canadians are all done with gender ideology,” another X user declared.

Meanwhile, a similar demonstration appears to be underway in the United States.

On Wednesday, Gays Against Groomers announced its upcoming “Stop the War on Children” rally, which the organization says will be happening in all 50 states. More information can be found here.

