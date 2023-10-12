In the RealClearPolitics (RCP) poll of polls, former President Donald Trump tops His Fraudulency Joe Biden in both Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Currently, according to the RCP poll of Pennsylvania polls, Trump leads Slow Joe by 1.8 points. Since the 2024 polling of the Keystone State began, Trump has led in six polls, Biden in five, with one tie. An Emerson poll taken between August 9 and October 4 has Trump up nine points. That is likely an outlier. But Trump has led in other polls by a margin of two to six points. Biden has led by similar margins.

Back in 2020, Biden only won (allegedly) Pennsylvania by 1.2 points, and Trump never led in a Pennsylvania poll by more than two points. On Election Day 2020, RCP nailed the winning margin exactly: Biden by 1.2 points.

Key point: Not once during the 2020 election did Trump lead Biden in the RCP poll of Pennsylvania polls.

In Michigan, Trump currently leads Biden in the RCP poll of polls by 0.2 points. This is primarily due to a single poll that has Trump up seven over His Fraudulency.

Since the 2024 polling began in Michigan, it has been neck and neck. Trump has led in two polls. Biden has led in four. Three other polls were tied. The poll showing Trump up by seven may or may not be an outlier. Michigan had not been polled for nearly a month. So that seven-point poll taken between October 2 and 8 could also be Trump breaking away. We won’t know more until there’s some newer polling.

In 2020, Biden won Michigan (allegedly) by 2.8 points, and not once during that contested election did Trump lead Biden in the RCP poll of polls.

Trump won both Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2016.

We’re a long way from the 2024 election, and there will be something like a million news cycles between now and then and at least as many indictments from fascist Democrat prosecutors. But these averages, when compared to 2020, are revealing. There is just no question that, at least for now, Trump is in better shape than at any time in 2020.

Better still, Biden is in worse shape.

