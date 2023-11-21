Bernie Moreno Ad: ‘Finish the Wall,’ ‘Wipe the Drug Cartels Out’

Ohio businessman and Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno on Tuesday launched his second ad as part of a $2 million statewide ad campaign highlighting his support for former President Donald Trump’s “America First” border policies.

“Bernie Moreno puts America first, and will secure our southern border,” the narrator said in the ad.

“We have a completely wide open border, we have drugs, and human trafficking streaming through the southern border. The first thing we have to do is finish the wall, and then allow the U.S. military to wipe the Mexican drug cartels off the face the earth,” Moreno said in the ad.

Conor McGuinness, a spokesman for Moreno’s campaign, said in a written statement:

Ohioans are looking for an America First senator who will work with President Trump to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into our country. As Senator, Bernie will finish President Trump’s wall, wipe drug cartels off the face of the earth and put America first, always.

This is the second statewide ad as part of Moreno’s campaign to secure the Republican nomination and unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Moreno said on Breitbart News Saturday that his primary opponents, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, are “full-blown amnesty supporters.”

During a recent debate, LaRose said, “It’s not realistic to take 20 million consumers out of the economy. Immigration, when done legally, is a net positive for our country.”

“We also have to recognize that legal immigration in our country … is a huge part of our economics. We have to have a meaningful discussion about who [among the illegals] can stay, who can provide value to the United States of America,” Dolan also said during the debate.

