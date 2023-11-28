The Pentagon on Tuesday announced that the United States military delivered more than 54,000 pounds of United Nations aid to Egypt for delivery to Gaza.

“Today the United States airlifted 24.5 metric tons, or more than 54,000 pounds of UN humanitarian supplies to provide vitally-needed medical supplies, warm clothing and food and nutrition assistance to the people of Gaza,” Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said.

“At the request of USAID, these supplies were transported via a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft and arrived today in Egypt where they will be transported via ground into Gaza and then distributed by UN agencies,” he added.

Ryder said it is the first time that a U.S. military aircraft has been used to fly aid for Gazans.

He said additional flights are expected in the coming days.

Ryder referred a question about the cost of the aid to USAID.

He said the aid is in addition to the more than 500,000 pounds of food assistance delivered by the U.S. last week, via USAID-contracted aircraft to Egypt for onward travel to Gaza.

