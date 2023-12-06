Crowd Boos Chris Christie After He Claims Trump Will Be Convicted of Felonies

The crowd at the fourth Republican debate booed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie after the presidential hopeful stated that former President Donald Trump will not be able to vote on Election Day because “he will be convicted of felonies before then.”

In his closing statement, Christie, who is polling nationally with an average of 2.5 percent, urged the crowed to imagine Election Day next year, using the opportunity to attack Trump.

“You all be heading to the polls to vote, and that’s something that Donald Trump will not be able to do because he will be convicted of felonies before then, and his right to vote will be taken away,” Christie claimed, triggering boos from members of the audience.

Christie, in turn, accused booers of denying reality.

“You know, here’s the bottom line, you boo about it all you like,” he said, accusing them of denying reality and criticizing his colleagues for previously signaling that they would still support Trump if he were convicted in the various witch hunts against him.

“The bigger problem with it is they were confirming the lies he’s told to the American people,” he said, adding that they are “too timid to take on Trump.” Others, including Vladimir Putin and even border crossers, he argued, will see that weakness and take advantage of it.

This is not the first time Christie has made such claims, declaring in October that Trump is “going to be convicted.”

