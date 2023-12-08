David Weiss: Hunter Biden Probe Remains ‘Ongoing’ After Tax Indictment 

The probe into Hunter Biden remains “ongoing,” Special Counsel David Weiss revealed Thursday after charging the president’s son with nine tax violations in California.

The ongoing investigation indicates Weiss could bring more charges against Hunter. Some Republicans believe Weiss should charge Hunter for not registering as a foreign agent and for improperly soliciting escorts.

In total, Hunter faces 17 years on tax charges and 25 years on gun charges. Weiss brought three gun charges against Hunter in September.

Legal experts say Hunter’s latest indictment could impact how he combats the House impeachment inquiry. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed Hunter to appear before Congress the week of December 10 or be held in contempt of Congress.

“The immediate question is whether this leak will be used to kick over the table in Congress. Hunter was holding a bad hand with a real threat of contempt if he failed to appear for the deposition,” legal scholar Jonathan Turley posted on X.

“The alternatives are precarious for Hunter. If he testifies, he faces a buzzsaw deposition. If he fails to appear, he faces contempt. In that sense, the new indictment could offer an opportunity to blame others for his compelled silence,” he said.

Whether or not Hunter appears before Congress, he will face significant legal challenges in his tax and gun cases. Comer credited the IRS whistleblowers for exposing the Biden administration’s “political interference” in the probe. Weiss was set to agree to a sweetheart plea deal with Hunter until the deal fell apart under judicial scrutiny. The judge was aware of the IRS whistleblower claims.

“This would not have been possible without the two brave IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, blowing the whistle,” the House Oversight Committee posted on X. “Americans should applaud these men for their courage to expose the truth.”

The committee suggested the ongoing probe could implicate President Joe Biden. Shapley previously told Congress he was prevented from investigating the “big guy”:

When you see 10 held by H for the big guy and we have other correspondence where they are saying, don’t call dad – you know, call dad something else, call him – because we are trying to confuse or conceal who it is, that is issue for concern. And was there 10 percent that went to the big guy? We will never know because we weren’t allowed to investigate that.

House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of the president’s grandchildren.

