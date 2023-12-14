WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Does Not Deny Joe Biden Lied About Hunter Business Ties

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not deny Thursday, when asked, that President Joe Biden had lied about his ties to his son Hunter’s business dealings — but said he had not lied about Republicans wasting time on an impeachment inquiry.

Last week, President Biden repeated a lie that he had never interacted with Hunter Biden’s business associates. He had also lied on the campaign trail in 2019, when he claimed that he had never discussed his family’s business interests with them.

Jean-Pierre said Thursday there was “zero evidence” that the president had done anything wrong, even though evidence has emerged that Hunter Biden traded on access to his father to make money from foreign business, and that some of the money benefited the Biden family. (Hunter Biden is facing federal tax charges relating to the income he earned in that manner.)

She was then asked if there was an “easy way to counter” the Republican claims that President Biden “interacted with [Hunter Biden’s] associates and has been lying about it since.” Jean-Pierre said “the president is not lying about anything as it relates to what House Republicans are trying to do.” She did not deny, however, that he had lied about his knowledge about his son’s business interests, or his documented meetings with, and telephone conversations with, his son’s foreign business associates.

Jean-Pierre alleged that Republicans are playing politics while refusing to fund the government or deal with pressing national issues.

