Car Plows into Parked SUV in Joe Biden’s Motorcade

A car reportedly plowed into a parked SUV in President Joe Biden’s motorcade on Sunday as he was leaving his Delaware campaign headquarters.

The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed. According to the Associated Press (AP), the Secret Service rushed the sedan that hit the motorcade vehicle and “instructed the driver to put his hands up.

“While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV, a sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president’s departure,” noted the AP.

“The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up,”

The president was immediately ushered into his vehicle where the first lady was already seated. They were subsequently driven to their Delaware home and the president’s schedule remained unaffected.

Secret Service spokesperson Steve Kopek told CNN that the crash was not intentional and that it had been raining heavily in Wilmington.

“Today, at approximately 8:09 p.m., a Secret Service vehicle securing the President’s motorcade route was struck by another vehicle in Wilmington, DE. There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President’s motorcade departed without incident,” Kopek said.

Footage of the aftermath was later released online.

