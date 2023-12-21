Lincoln Memorial Vandalized with ‘Free Gaza’ Graffiti

The iconic Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, was desecrated with “Free Gaza” messages amid Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas terrorists, reports said Wednesday.

UPI stated the vandalism hit the nation’s most beloved and emotive tribute at the western end of the Mall overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to clean the red paint at around 8:30 a.m., WDCW-TV reported, forcing the closure of the area to the public.

It happened hours after 60 protesters were arrested inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda calling for a cease-fire after entering as a tour group.

Crews clean up graffiti found in the area in front of the Lincoln Memorial earlier this morning. Among the messages, painted in red, “Free Gaza”. US Park Police are asking for info: USPP_tipline@nps.gov pic.twitter.com/G0dDQOo84U — Kate Ryan (@KateRyanWTOP) December 20, 2023

“Not another nickel! Not another dime! No more money for Israel’s crimes!” the group had chanted. It was not immediately clear if the vandalism was connected with the group protesting at the Capitol building.

As for the graffiti, the steps on the west side of the Reflecting Pool will be closed to visitors for the removal of the paint over the next several days.

The paint is reported to be water-based and so should be easily removed by crews, the broadcaster reported. Still, ABC News reported the cleanup of the 101-year-old edifice could consist of multiple “treatments.”

Other graffiti reported at the neoclassical structure, honoring the nation’s 16th president, include the messages “Free Palestine” and “Give Land Back.”

The incident is not the first display of vandalism on a landmark in the nation’s capital.

In November, demonstrators spray-painted “Free Palestine” on several statutes in Lafayette Square, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.

That cleanup required specialized processes to remove the paint.