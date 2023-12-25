8 Times the Biden Administration Pushed the Transgender Agenda on Children

Normalizing gender dysphoria quickly became a top priority of the Biden administration, particularly in 2023. But perhaps what made it seem worse was the overt targeting of children, as the Democrat’s administration made clear several times throughout the year.

Here are eight instances of the Biden administration promoting — and even championing — gender confusion on society’s most vulnerable and sometimes going as far as scolding parents who oppose his agenda.

1. Biden’s Pride Month Proclamation

President Biden kicked off what society has deemed “Pride Month” in June with a proclamation, which he used to lambast states that have taken action to protect children from the leftist-ordained practice of mutilating their God-given bodies in the name of “gender affirmation.”

More specifically, Biden’s “Proclamation on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month, 2023” claimed that the nation is at an “inflection point” as it faces state-level laws to protect children. These, according to Biden’s proclamation, are “hateful.”

“In 2023 alone, State and local legislatures have already introduced over 600 hateful laws targeting the LGBTQI+ community. Books about LGBTQI+ people are being banned from libraries. Transgender youth in over a dozen States have had their medically necessary health care banned,” Biden’s proclamation read, asserting that “homophobic and transphobic vitriol spewed online has spilled over into real life.”

It remains unclear how preventing a six-year-old from undergoing life-altering surgery to “change their gender” — a biological impossibility — is actually “hateful.”

2. “They’re all our kids”

That same month, Biden released a “Pride” clip on social media in which he stated that “LGBTQI+…children” were, inexplicably, “all our kids.” This communal line of thinking is not new when it comes to leftist politicians, who often oppose policies — such as parental rights — showing that they truly believe it is they — not parents — who know what is best for America’s children.

“These are our kids. These are our neighbors. Not somebody else’s kids; they’re all our kids,” Biden said in the clip shared on social media.

“And our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft. It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country. LGBTQI+ Americans, especially children, you are loved, you are heard, and this administration has your back,” he adds:

To the LGBTQI+ Community – the Biden-Harris Administration has your back. pic.twitter.com/ZlUNwWOcch — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2023

3. Biden’s topless LGBT White House celebration

Biden hosted what was considered to be the “largest” so-called “Pride Month” celebration in history at the White House.

Unfortunately for Biden, this supposedly “family-friendly” LGBT event took an unexpected turn and was lately overshadowed by transgender activists — namely, Rose Montoya — baring their topless chests for all to see:

Tits were out at Joe Biden’s pride event on the White House lawn apparently pic.twitter.com/ak50nnywGj — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) June 13, 2023

It remains unclear what message the Biden administration believes was sent to children, although the individuals involved were banned from future events after significant backlash.

4. “Summer of Pride”

Admiral Rachel Levine, Biden’s transgender Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), opted to declare the entire summer a “summer of pride” as June inevitably reached its end:

Today officially marks the 1st Day of Summer. All summer long we will be celebrating the “Summer of Pride.” I see it as an opportunity for change in our communities, states&nation. It will take us all, but together we can create a wave of change. Let the “Summer of Pride” begin! — ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) June 21, 2023

ADMIRAL LEVINE, Biden's assistant secretary for health, says it's no longer just Pride month — it's a "Summer of Pride" pic.twitter.com/Y84AuBzQo0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

This is the same Levine — a man who believes he is a woman — who pushed doctors and pediatricians to be “proactive” ambassadors for the transgender agenda last year.

HHS also promoted Levine and the entire concept of the “summer of pride”:

5. Hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and surgeries are “medically necessary” for trans youth

This remark was also made in 2023, although Levine used the term “gender-affirming care” — which is still leftist speak for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex change surgery. Such “care” is “medically necessary, safe and effective for transgender and non-binary youth and adults,” Levine stated, ignoring the exhaustive studies suggesting otherwise:

Biden’s Assistant HHS Secretary Rachel Levine calls the Mutilation of children ‘necessary.’ “Gender affirming care is medically necessary, safe and effective for transgender and non-binary youth.” pic.twitter.com/mYH4QJciSN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 12, 2023

Such individuals, he suggested, are “hysterical” and “prejudiced.”

“We have some hysterical, and I would argue prejudiced, people who are engaged in what you see going on around the country,” he said, speaking ahead of the White House “Pride Month” celebration.

“It’s an appeal to fear, and it’s an appeal that is unjustified and ugly. It’s wrong,” Biden continued.

“It’s wrong that extreme officials are pushing hateful bills, targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors. These are our kids, these are our neighbors. It’s cruel and it is callous,” he added.

7. “Wheels will turn” on transgender surgery for minors

Once again, the Biden administration official Rachel Levine pushed the trans ideology on children, asserting that “wheels will turn” on accepting transgender transitions for children, making the remarks during a stop at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. These so-called “treatments” — including surgeries — are actually just forms of “medical care,” “mental health care,” and “suicide prevention care,” Levine claimed.

“I think that it’s not going to be politically advantageous. It wasn’t particularly in 2022. And so I think that as we look to all the different elections in 2024, I think the next two years are going to be challenging,” Levine continued. “But I am positive and optimistic and hopeful that the wheel will turn after that and that this issue won’t be as politically and socially such a minefield.”

8. Federal agencies promote the cause

Several federal agencies — including the Department of State, Department of Justice, and Department of Transportation — joined in with Biden in celebrating “pride” this year, posting pictures of the rainbow flag and in some cases, the “Progress Pride” flag, which includes additional colors for minorities and transgender individuals who felt left out:

June marks #PrideMonth! We recognize the perseverance of those who continue to stand and push for the equal rights of all LGBTQI+ persons globally. LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. pic.twitter.com/m8aY6n8QwP — Department of State (@StateDept) June 1, 2023