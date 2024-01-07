Jeep with 4-Month-Old Inside Stolen in D.C., Baby Left on Stranger’s Porch

A white Jeep SUV with a four-month-old baby inside was stolen in Washington, DC, on Friday, according to police.

D.C. police officers responded to the 3000 block of M Street in Northwest just after 6 p.m. for reports of a child abduction, WUSA9 reported.

“An hour had gone by and police were preparing to issue an Amber Alert when they got the call that the baby had been located safely,” according to the report. Police said whoever stole the car removed the car seat with the infant still in it and left the baby girl on a stranger’s porch along the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

The 4-month old was located safely. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 6, 2024 The owner of the home told police they heard a knock on their door, and when they opened it, they saw the baby girl left on their porch. The owner of the home quickly flagged down an officer who was patrolling the area, according to the report.