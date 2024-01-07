Jeep with 4-Month-Old Inside Stolen in D.C., Baby Left on Stranger’s Porch

A white Jeep SUV with a four-month-old baby inside was stolen in Washington, DC, on Friday, according to police.
D.C. police officers responded to the 3000 block of M Street in Northwest just after 6 p.m. for reports of a child abduction, WUSA9 reported.
*URGENT* MPD is searching for a stolen auto with a female 4-month-old inside. The vehicle is a white Jeep SUV with a missing gas cap door. The baby was wearing a pink snow suit. The vehicle was taken from the 3000 block of M Street, NW, at approximately 6:03 PM.
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 5, 2024
“An hour had gone by and police were preparing to issue an Amber Alert when they got the call that the baby had been located safely,” according to the report.
Police said whoever stole the car removed the car seat with the infant still in it and left the baby girl on a stranger’s porch along the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.
The 4-month old was located safely.
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 6, 2024
The owner of the home told police they heard a knock on their door, and when they opened it, they saw the baby girl left on their porch. The owner of the home quickly flagged down an officer who was patrolling the area, according to the report.
“Police said the baby was not injured and was quickly reunited with her mother,” the report states.
Police said the theft is still under investigation. The jeep has not been recovered, and no suspect description has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.